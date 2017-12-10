Netflix has released a new video giving audiences a first look at the forthcoming Sense8 finale special. The sci-fi series will take its final bow in 2018.

After being canceled on June 1 after two seasons,there were rumblings of a series finale that would wrap up the series with a feature-length finale about the cluster of 8 people across the globe who are connected by thoughts and actions. This was confirmed when Lana Wachowski, on behalf of co-creators Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski took to Twitter to announce the news.

Fans should rest a little easier now because based on the video above, the finale is definitely happening. It may not have a specific release date yet, but Sense8 diehards will be happy to know that it will hit the streaming giant sometime in 2018. The first look was released on Twitter saying, “With much love, here’s a sneak peek at all the hard work the cast and crew have been up to behind the scenes of our Sense8 Finale Special.”

The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at the shooting of the finale and shows how the cast is connected on and off screen — and all the characters are back for the party, obviously. Toby Onwumere, Tina Desai, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, Donna Bae, Brian J. Smith, and Max Riemelt all make an appearance talking about the show’s journey. The video doesn’t give much in terms of what to expect from the finale, but Riemelt says that for fans, he is “happy to give them an end that will satisfy them.”