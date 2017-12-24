Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is celebrating Festivus, the fictional non-commercial holiday popularized by TV’s Seinfeld. As required by tradition, Paul is doing an online “airing of grievances” about government waste, Washington politics, and a certain White House occupant with a penchant for tweeting.

Festivus, for the uninitated, is celebrated each December 23 as a Christmas alternative. Created by Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) as an answer to treacly holiday traditions, it features a Festivus pole without decorations, “Feats of Strength,” and a dinner, after which comes the annual “airing of grievances.”

The holiday was first featured in a 1997 Seinfeld episode titled The Strike, during which it was identified as “Festivus – a holiday for the rest of us.” The notion was quickly embraced by those non-traditionalists who shunned the commercial aspects of the formal Christmas holiday.

To everyone, thanks for checking in here today for my annual #AiringofGrievances. This is always fun, but in all seriousness #HappyFestivus — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

We spent over $170k to build trails in national parks. Seems like not too bad until you read the next line that the parks were in Russia — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017