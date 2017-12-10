No political impressions or surprise guests to kick off tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open – instead, the NBC comedy went with a Christmas bit that had a bunch of wised-up kids asking Kenan Thompson’s shopping mall Santa questions like, “Can you tell me, what did Al Franken do?”

Asked the little boy in a reindeer sweater, “And what kinda list is Roy Moore on?”

“It’s more of a registry,” replied Kate McKinnon’s helpful elf, asking Santa to refrain from calling her Sugar Plum “in this climate.” (Take a look at a couple brief clips below.)

Asked another little boy, why do all those football players kneel – do they hate the troops or are they just tired from all the brain injuries? Then a little girl complained about feminazis taking away her Barbie, and another stumbling over the words “embassy” and “Tel Aviv.” (Another little girl missed her set-up entirely, leaving Thompson to land a Chuck Schumer punchline as a non sequitur.

And there was the inevitable inside-NBC joke when Santa asked a boy what kind of toy he wanted for Christmas. “You mean like the one Matt Lauer gave to his co-worker?” the kid asked.

Finally, a little girl named Jenny said all she wanted for Christmas was for everything to be okay. Consoled not-Sugar Plum the elf, all will be fine – in “three years, 42 days and 24 minutes.”

Tonight’s episode is hosted by James Franco, with musical guest SZA.