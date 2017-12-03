Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Saoirse Ronan and featuring musical guest U2 as well as Alec Baldwin reprising his Donald Trump impersonation, drew a 4.3 household Live+Same Day rating in the metered markets and a 1.7 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.
SNL, whose totals do not include viewers for the encore telecast at 11:30 PM in the West, was the #2 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, behind Fox’s high-rated coverage of the Ohio State-Wisconsin Big 10 championship college-football game