Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Saoirse Ronan and featuring musical guest U2 as well as Alec Baldwin reprising his Donald Trump impersonation, drew a 4.3 household Live+Same Day rating in the metered markets and a 1.7 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

In households, that was even with the last two originals before the Thanksgiving break, hosted by Chance the Rapper and Tiffany Haddish, with the 4.3 rating mark the lowest so far this season. In 18-49, this was down from the last two episodes (2.0, 1.9), tying a season low set by the second SNL show this fall, hosted by Gal Gadot.

SNL, whose totals do not include viewers for the encore telecast at 11:30 PM in the West, was the #2 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, behind Fox’s high-rated coverage of the Ohio State-Wisconsin Big 10 championship college-football game