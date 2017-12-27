Even with Christmas falling on a Monday and many Broadway shows going to a seven-performance week, no one’s complaining of coal in Times Square as ticket sales added up to $35.8 million, $5.4 million more than a year ago – that’s an 18% jump.

You can chalk most of that up to this year’s super holiday prices, led by Hello, Dolly! ($996), Springsteen on Broadway ($850) and Hamilton ($849). (Tickets during this week’s run-up to New Year’s Eve will soar even higher.)

The five top-grossing musicals were:

• Hamilton ($3.8 million at the Nederlander Organization’s Richard Rodgers; $353.06 average ticket) • The Lion King ($2.7 million at the Nederlanders’ Minskoff; $197.98) • Springsteen on Broadway ($2.4 million for 5 performances at Jujamcyn Theatres’ Walter Kerr; $508.66) • Hello, Dolly! ($2.3 million at the Shubert; $199.02) • Wicked ($2.2 million at the Nederlanders’ Gershwin; $145.02)

The five top-grossing plays were:

• Meteor Shower ($812.7K for seven performances at the Shuberts’ Booth; $151.01 average ticket) • Farinelli and the King ($812.1K for seven performances at the Shuberts’ Belasco; $112.91) • The Parisian Woman ($520.4K at the Ambassador Theatre Group’s Hudson; $94.04) • The Play That Goes Wrong ($446.3K at the Shuberts’ Lyceum; $90.44 • Latin History For Morons ($426.7K for seven performances at the Roundabout’s Studio 54; $89.07)

Total receipts for Week 31 of the 2017-2018 Broadway season were $35.79 million for 32 shows, according to the trade group Broadway League. Average ticket price for all shows was $146.12, up from $133.61 in Week 30.