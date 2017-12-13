Roy Moore, Alabama’s GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, declined to concede Tuesday night after election results came in showing Democrat Doug Jones had won. Moore did not concede even after President Donald Trump tweeted grudging congrats to Jones.

Hanging on for dear life, Moore’s campaign insisted the vote was too close to call, that the state required a recount if the vote was within a half a percentage point, and Alabama’s secretary of state and God would have to make the final call. Jones won by far more than half a percentage point, according to tallies.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told CNN late Tuesday night that any outcome other than Jones being the state’s next U.S. Senator would be “highly unlikely.”

“The people of Alabama have spoken tonight,” Merrill said. “They’ve made their voice heard, loud and clear.”

Moore’s camp, however insisted the outcome still was very much in question.

“We know God is still in control, and we’re going to give him the credit for how this turns out, because he has been with us every step of the way,” Moore campaign chairman Bill Armistead told disappointed Moore fans at his campaign party.

“And I have a message for the media,” Armistead continued. “I just talked to the [Alabama] secretary of state and he invites you to come to his office tonight at 11 PM so he can explain in detail the steps required.”

That point made, Moore took the stage.

“It’s not over,” Moore said. “We know God is always in control. Part of the problem with this campaign is we’ve been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light. We’ve been put in a hole, if you will,” Moore said, reciting an Old Testament passage he said that brought to mind. “We’ve got to wait and let this process play out. But votes are still coming in and we’re looking at that.