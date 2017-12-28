Alabama officials are scheduled to certify the results of the Senate seat race at 1 PM Thursday. Drama already is set at a high level with Doug Jones becoming the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat in the state. But the curtain has not yet been brought down on Roy Moore Theatre; the losing Republican candidate filed a lawsuit really late Wednesday – 10:33 PM – to block state officials from certifying Jones the winner, claiming “systematic voter fraud.”

Moore’s campaign provided few details in support of that claim, but did reveal Moore had taken a polygraph test days after the election to refute multiple sexual misconduct/harassment claims made against him during the campaign. “As I had expected, the results of the examination reflected that I did not know nor had I ever had any sexual contact with, any of these individuals,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore’s lawyers have helpfully suggested a judge consider calling a new election to fill the seat.

Secretary of State John Merrill, a Republican, told the New York Times days after the December 12 election he had seen no evidence of voting irregularities or any inconsistencies “outside the norm.” On Thursday, he told the AP he will not delay and Jones will be certified this afternoon.

Moore lost to Jones by around 22K votes in the special election to fill the Senate seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore refused to concede defeat the night of December 12, though President Donald Trump, who endorsed Moore and campaigned for him just over the state border, has, and even Moore’s champion Steve Bannon has thrown in the towel.