We knew Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later seasons of Roseanne, was going to be a part of the revival series on ABC, and now we know how her character will be incorporated into the storyline.

Chalke will play Andrea, a middle-class married woman who hires Becky (Alicia Goranson) to serve as her surrogate, as first reported by Entertainment Weekly and confirmed by Deadline.

Chalke took over the role of Becky Conner during Season 6 in 1993 after Goranson left the show to attend college. It was announced that Chalke would be among the cast for the revival, but Goranson already had been cast to reprise the role of Becky.

When it premiered on ABC, Roseanne broke new ground for its realistic portrayal of a working-class family, the Conners, barely scraping by in the fictional town of Lanford, IL. It also dominated the ratings as one of the highest-rated television series on the air for its near-decade run.

The series stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Guest stars from Roseanne reprising their roles in the revival include Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, Johnny Galecki as David Healy, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, James Pickens, Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and Adilah Barnes as Anne Marie Mitchell.

Roseanne premieres March 27 on ABC.