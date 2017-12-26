ABC’s revival of Roseanne has a new promo — and it features Dan Conner (John Goodman), who seems to be back from the dead.

Fans of the original series will remember in the sitcom’s last episode that it was revealed that Dan had died. But as seen in the 15-second promo for the revival, they are doing away with that ending. They cleverly poke fun at Dan’s return as he and Becky (Alicia Goranson) watch a basketball game. He brags about how the ’96-97-era Bulls featuring late-career Michael Jordan can beat today’s team to which Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) responds, “You can’t live in the past, Dan! When things are gone, they’re gone forever!”

In addition to the return of Dan, the revival will also tweak the Roseanne lore by bringing back both actresses who played Becky. As seen in the promo, Goranson will reprise her role as the eldest Conner child while Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later seasons of Roseanne, will return as a character named Andrea, a middle-class married woman who hires Becky (Alicia Goranson) to serve as her surrogate.

The series will also see the return of Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner. It will welcome newcomers Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Guest stars from Roseanne reprising their roles in the revival include Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, Johnny Galecki as David Healy, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, James Pickens, Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and Adilah Barnes as Anne Marie Mitchell.

Roseanne premieres March 27 on ABC.