Actress Rose McGowan has been on the forefront for fighting against sexual harassment. This year, a number of actresses are planning on wearing all black to January’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony in silent protest against sexual harassment. This seems like a move that the former Charmed star would support, but shockingly, she’s not on board.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” McGowan tweeted. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

McGowan certainly did not mince words with her blunt attack on the women who will partake in the protest at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, 2018. When she says “The Pig Monster,” McGowan is referring to Harvey Weinstein, who she accused of harassment and abuse in the New York Times exposé that opened the sexual misconduct floodgates in October.

In addition to Streep, who has spoken out vocally against Weinstein despite working with him on August: Osage County and The Iron Lady, Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone are those who are said to be wearing black. No word yet on whether or not other high-profile actresses like Salma Hayek and Lupita Nyong’o, who may attend the ceremony, will participate in the silent protest after their own stories with the disgraced producer became public.

The news of the all-black attire Golden Globe silent protest comes shortly after it was announced that the SAG Awards enlisted all female presenters for their ceremony on Jan. 21, 2018. McGowan’s attack is certainly unexpected and considering her voice has been dominant when it comes to the fight against sexual misconduct, this is a speed bump in the ongoing movement that encourages unity.

The mention of Marchesa in the tweet is a blatant dig at Weinstein’s wife and fashion designer, Georgina Chapman who has since left him. Chapman is also a friend of McGowan’s former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, who she recently dragged on Twitter. Milano, who also appears with Chapman on Project Runway All Stars, was supporting the fashion designer after she left Weinstein, as a good friend does. In response, McGowan said, “You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.” She followed that up by saying, “Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby.”

Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 16, 2017

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017