Robert Knepper will continue as a series regular on the CW’s drama series iZombie despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the Prison Break alum.

Following claims by at least five women that Knepper had assaulted them years ago, iZombie producer Warner Bros. TV conducted an investigation.

“We were deeply concerned about recent allegations regarding Robert Knepper. As a result, we conducted an internal inquiry with some of the cast and crew of iZombie,” the studio said in a statement. “We found no evidence of wrongdoing on the set of the show. We have taken and will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved, which is our top priority.”

Among the slew of accusations made public in the past few weeks, none were related to Knepper’s tenure on iZombie, where he has been recurring since Season 1 and was promoted to a regular this past summer.

Knepper plays Blaine DeBeers’ (David Anders) dad Angus on the show, which returns for Season 4 later this season.

“We have come to a time where hard-earned careers are being lost on the basis of accusations,” Knepper had previously said about the claims. “I need to reiterate that these accusations against me are false. We have lost the presumption of innocence; we have lost ‘due process’; and we have lost the ability to review evidence — allowing the media to become both ‘judge and jury.’ Until I can sit down and have a dialogue with my accusers, managed not by the press but by an impartial mediator, I have nothing further to say on this matter. My wife, family and close friends, know me and my true nature and I am grateful for their love and support.”