Retired New York Yankees right fielder and self-proclaimed “straw that stirs the drink” Reggie Jackson has joined the cast of the Damn Yankees Benefit Concert Reading slated for December 11 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The legendary home-run cannon will play Mr. Welch in the beloved Broadway musical about a fan who sells his soul to the Devil in exchange for the chance to lead his beloved Washington Senators baseball team to a showdown with the hated Bronx Bombers. The all-star lineup for the concert, which will benefit the nonprofit Roundabout Theatre Company, includes Whoopi Goldberg as the devilish Applegate, Maggie Gyllenhaal as the slinky seductress Lola and Matthew Morrison as would-be Yankees slayer Joe Hardy.

REX/Shutterestock

Roundabout Associate Artist Kathleen Marshall will direct the one-night only event, though the show has commercial producers Jeffrey Richards, Jerry Frankel and Scott Landis attached.

The creative team includes musical direction by Rob Berman, along with Derek McLane (set), Jeff Mahshie (costumes), Donald Holder (lighting) and Ken Travis (sound).

See roundabouttheatre.org/Shows-Events/Events for information.