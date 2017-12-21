“We are very pleased that our more than seven-year partnership with Universal has evolved into the best case for Redbox consumers, who will now be able to enjoy day-and-date access to Universal’s new releases across Redbox’s disc and digital services,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox.

The revised deal starts with titles including American Made and Brad’s Status on Jan. 2.

Redbox earlier this month announced the beta launch of its On Demand service. It offers many of the same new-release movies available at Redbox kiosks, and an expanded library of a growing collection of movies and TV shows for rental or purchase. Two-day rentals start at $3.99, with purchase prices beginning at $9.99.

Over its 15 years in business, Redbox has always had varied relationships with the major studios and major independent distributors, some of which favor the home entertainment window for their titles to different degrees. Warner Bros. and Fox have 7-day windows between the official home entertainment release and Redbox, down from a previous window of 28 days. Disney recently sued Redbox over the company’s promotion of digital download codes for Disney movies despite not having an overall distribution deal in place.