Today, Warner Bros. revealed its first full-length trailer for Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Cline’s best-selling novel Ready Player One. The author debuted the trailer at an event at the Alamo Drafthouse in his hometown of Austin which was live streamed with a Q&A afterward.

“I’m kind of sleepy because I watched it over and over again last night,” Cline said before premiering the trailer. The first teaser came out earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con and gave a hint as to what kind of world this is, but the new trailer paints an elaborate picture of what to expect from the movie which opens on March 30, 2018.

Cline described the movie as: “If Willy Wonka was a video game designer instead of a candy maker and he held his golden ticket contest inside the worlds greatest video game — that’s the essence of what the story is.”

The new trailer is drenched in ’80s pop culture and music and is anchored by the iconic Back to the Future Delorean (which Cline arrived at the Drafthouse in). Cline talked about grabbing various pop culture properties to include in the movie, which was highly influenced by Who Framed Roger Rabbit? — an Oscar-winning film Spielberg produced.

Watch the video above as Cline discusses his inspiration for the story and his experience working with Spielberg.

Cline penned the movie with Zak Penn which is set in 2044 and follows Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) as Wade Watts, who finds the first clue in a race to find the hidden Easter Egg in a massive VR game called the Oasis, created by a now-deceased genius. Whoever finds the Egg will inherit the creator’s $240 billion fortune. The movie also stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T. J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.