20th Century Fox is mounting a potential new family film franchise based on BOOM! Studios’ female detective graphic novel series, Goldie Vance, with Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street producing and Rashida Jones on board to adapt and direct the feature.

Created by Eisner award-winning writer Hope Larson and artist Brittney Williams, the story, set at a historical Miami resort, follows sixteen-year-old Goldie Vance, a mixed race, precocious and highly detail-oriented teenager with ambitions of becoming the hotel’s in-house detective; but getting embroiled in uncovering an international crime ring will challenge her in ways she never imagined.

Simpson Street, which is overseen by Pilar Savone, is producing with Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for BOOM! Studios, while BOOM!’s Adam Yoelin will co-produce. Daria Cercek and Jon Wu will oversee for Fox.

Jones currently stars as title character on TBS’ Angie Tribeca and serves as an EP on TNT’s new dramedy Claws.

Simpson Street, established in 2016, has a full slate of upcoming projects including City of Saints & Thieves with Will Packer Productions, The Mothers with Warner Bros, and 24-7 with Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

BOOM!, which recently sold a significant minority stake to Fox, has set up a number of projects at the studio through its first-look deal including the supernatural thriller The Empty Man.

Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts and attorney Gretchen Rush. Rashida Jones is repped by United Talent Agency and attorney James Adams. BOOM! Studios is repped by attorney Matt Saver.