The tweeter-in-chief loves to tweak his adversaries. But the holidays are a time for even the staunchest enemies to briefly reconcile, and so it was today with President Donald Trump and the media.
The Commander-in-Chief took a moment to wish “all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media a Happy and Healthy New Year.”
An upbeat Trump, who is spending New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, also tweeted his optimism that “we are making America great again and much faster than anyone thought possible!”