Pitbull is not without a New Year’s Eve gig. The rapper is set to join Univision’s live New Year’s Eve special ¡Feliz 2018! (Happy 2018!). Pitbull previously had a three-year run as host of Fox’s New Year’s Eve telecast, until the network announced in November that it had hired Steve Harvey as its new host.

Univision will air highlights of Pitbull’s Worldwide New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday, December 31. The rapper will join Univision’s live coast-to-coast telecast featuring performances from top music and entertainment celebrities, as he performs global party anthems from his hometown, Miami, FL.

¡Feliz 2018!‘s live broadcast begins on New Year’s Eve at 9 PM ET/8 p.m. CT/6 PM PT on Univision. It also wil feature musical numbers by Banda El Recodo, Bad Bunny, Bronco, Carlos Vives, Chiquis, Chyno, Ha*Ash, Karol G, Leslie Grace, Luis Coronel, Mau and Ricky, Olga Tañón and Sebastián Yatra from New York City, Disney California Adventure, Las Vegas, and San Antonio.

The special also will be live on Facebook, as well as the network’s live streaming and on demand subscription service Univision Now.