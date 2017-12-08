Paramount has sets dates for a reboot of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary due out on April 19, 2019 and Sean Anders’ Instant Family starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne for Feb. 15, 2019.

In the comedy Instant Family, a couple played by Wahlberg and Byrne decide to start a family, and adopt through the foster care system. They suddenly find themselves with three wild kids, and must learn to love and parent them — despite the fact that the kids have no interest in being parented. Anders, John Morris, Mark Wahlberg and Steve Levinson are producing off a script by Anders and Morris. On its release date, Instant Family will open against 20th Century Fox/Marvel’s Gambit, Universal’s untitled Blumhouse film, and Warner Bros./New Line’s Isn’t It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.

Pet Sematary will be directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer. Jeff Buhler will adapt from the King novel. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Steven Schneider are producing. Pic’s release date is during Easter weekend, and it will be up against Open Road’s Playmobil. Paramount released an R-rated version of the 1983 King novel in 1989 which ultimately grossed $57.5M at the time.