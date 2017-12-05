Katie Martin Kelley, Paramount’s longtime film publicity executive who’s currently EVP Domestic Publicity, is exiting the studio at the end of the year. She had been at the studio since 2006, when she was hired as VP Publicity at Paramount’s now defunct prestige label Paramount Vantage.

There have been changes in the exec ranks at Paramount since Jim Gianopulos arrived in the spring as the studio’s new chairman and CEO. Megan Colligan, the studio’s worldwide president of marketing and distribution stepped down at the beginning of November. Like Kelley, she was also an 11-year vet. In September, Wyck Godfrey became motion picture group president, as Marc Evans exited. In June, Gianopulos brought over his onetime Fox colleague Chris Petrikin to run corporate PR, naming him EVP Global Communications and Corporate Branding.

No word on where Kelley will land next or who will be filling her shoes at Paramount. She is an executive with longstanding relationships with various members of the media, and has an excellent reputation. She cut her teeth in publicity at the Angellotti Company before coming over to Paramount, and at the studio she worked on a number of awards season campaigns including Interstellar, The Wolf of Wall Street, Hugo and Fences to name a few.

Here’s the note from Kelley she sent to her staff today:

Hi Team. I am writing to let you know that I have resigned my position and will be leaving Paramount Pictures at the end of the year. During my nearly 12 years at the studio, I have had the great privilege to be a member of an extraordinary team of publicists and marketers. I am incredibly grateful to Megan Colligan for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team and this storied studio. I will forever be in awe of our amazing PR team. Thank you for your incredible work, tireless dedication, and especially your collective great humor throughout the years. I will be rooting for your success wherever your careers take you. Our industry, like so many others, is experiencing rapid change. Continuing to demand a wider spectrum of diverse, inclusive, and underrepresented voices and perspectives is needed and, I hope, among our ongoing objectives. I look forward to being a part of what comes next. All my best, KMK

Variety was first to report on Kelley’s pending departure.