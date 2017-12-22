It’s been 30 years since Goldie Hawn’s pampered heiress tormented carpenter Kurt Russell then got amnesia in the Garry Marshall-directed comedy Overboard. Now director Rob Greenberg has flipped the gender roles for a remake starring Eugenio Derbez as a spoiled playboy and Anna Faris as a put-upon single mom hired to clean his yacht.

MGM Pictures/Pantelion Films

Here is the first trailer for Overboard, from MGM and Pantelion Films. Derbez plays Leonardo, a selfish gadabout who unjustly fires and refuses to pay Kate (Faris) for cleaning services rendered. When the guy from Mexico’s richest family gets wasted and falls out of his luxury yacht, he comes to on the Oregon coast with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. Kate shows up at the hospital and, eager for payback, convinces Leonardo that he is her husband and puts him to work — for the first time in his life. After a rough start, he eventually earns the respect of his new “family,” but his real kin are hot on their trail.

Eva Longoria and John Hannah also star in Overboard, which was written by Bob Fisher & Greenberg and Leslie Dixon. Derbez, Benjamin Odell and Fisher produced the pic, with Brendan Ferguson serving as executive producer. MGM and Pantelion open the redo from 3Pas Studios on April 20. Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.