Oscars: Makeup & Hairstyling Shortlist Trims Field To Seven With ‘Bright’, ‘Guardians 2’ & More

The Academy of Arts and Sciences has weaved together its shortlist for the three Oscar nominations in the Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Vying for a nom next month will be:

Bright
Darkest Hour
Ghost in the Shell
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on January 6. Members then will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.

Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on January 23, and the ceremony is set for March 4 at the Dolby Theater. ABC will broadcast the ceremony live.

