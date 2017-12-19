Oscars: Makeup & Hairstyling Shortlist Trims Field To Seven With ‘Bright’, ‘Guardians 2’ & More

The Academy of Arts and Sciences has weaved together its shortlist for the three Oscar nominations in the Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Vying for a nom next month will be:

Bright

Darkest Hour

Ghost in the Shell

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on January 6. Members then will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.