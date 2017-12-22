All Jimmy Kimmel wants for Christmas is for everyone to watch him host the 90th annual Academy Awards — and a jet pack. Wish fulfilled on at least one of those. ABC has released the first promo for the 90th annual Academy Awards featuring Kimmel. The clip will make its national TV debut during the NBA’s Christmas Day game.

This will be Kimmel’s second consecutive year as host of Hollywood’s Biggest Night. He received critical praise for his rookie turn as host last year, weathering well the wild finale when La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture rather than actual winner Moonlight. Last year’s producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd also are returning to produce the 2018 show.

The host of ABC’s late-night Jimmy Kimmel Live! also hosted the Primetime Emmys last year and in 2012.

The 90th Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST, a half-hour earlier than previous telecasts.

The Oscars pre-show will begin at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT with footage live from the red carpet. The 90-minute special features interviews with nominees, presenters and performers, as well as behind-the-scenes moments from the Dolby Theatre.

Along with the U.S. telecast, the Oscars will be aired live in more than 225 countries and territories around the world.

Watch the promo above.