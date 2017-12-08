The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has narrowed the field for the Documentary Feature Oscar to 15 vying for five nomination slots. Among them are a sequel to a previous Oscar winner, a bracing look back at the 1992 Los Angeles riots and a topical look at Russia’s Olympic doping scandal.

Here is the list:

The 15 films are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Mitten Media, Motto Pictures, Kartemquin Educational Films and WGBH/Frontline

Chasing Coral
Exposure Labs in partnership with The Ocean Agency & View Into the Blue in association with Argent Pictures & The Kendeda Fund

City of Ghosts
Our Time Projects and Jigsaw Productions

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library
Ex Libris Films

Faces Places
Ciné Tamaris

Human Flow
Participant Media and AC Films

Icarus
Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago Media Project and Alex Productions

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Paramount Pictures and Participant Media

Jane
National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions

LA 92
Lightbox

Last Men in Aleppo
Larm Film

Long Strange Trip
Double E Pictures, AOMA Sunshine Films and Sikelia

One of Us
Loki Films

Strong Island
Yanceville Films and Louverture Films

Unrest
Shella Films and Little by Little Films

The Academy’s Documentary Branch determined the shortlist in a preliminary round of voting and now will select the nominees.

Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on January 23, and the ceremony is set for March 4 at the Dolby Theater.