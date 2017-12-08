The 15 films are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Mitten Media, Motto Pictures, Kartemquin Educational Films and WGBH/Frontline
Chasing Coral
Exposure Labs in partnership with The Ocean Agency & View Into the Blue in association with Argent Pictures & The Kendeda Fund
City of Ghosts
Our Time Projects and Jigsaw Productions
Ex Libris – The New York Public Library
Ex Libris Films
Faces Places
Ciné Tamaris
Human Flow
Participant Media and AC Films
Icarus
Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago Media Project and Alex Productions
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Paramount Pictures and Participant Media
Jane
National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions
LA 92
Lightbox
Last Men in Aleppo
Larm Film
Long Strange Trip
Double E Pictures, AOMA Sunshine Films and Sikelia
One of Us
Loki Films
Strong Island
Yanceville Films and Louverture Films
Unrest
Shella Films and Little by Little Films
The Academy’s Documentary Branch determined the shortlist in a preliminary round of voting and now will select the nominees.
Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on January 23, and the ceremony is set for March 4 at the Dolby Theater.