The 15 films are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Mitten Media, Motto Pictures, Kartemquin Educational Films and WGBH/Frontline

Chasing Coral

Exposure Labs in partnership with The Ocean Agency & View Into the Blue in association with Argent Pictures & The Kendeda Fund

City of Ghosts

Our Time Projects and Jigsaw Productions

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library

Ex Libris Films

Faces Places

Ciné Tamaris

Human Flow

Participant Media and AC Films

Icarus

Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago Media Project and Alex Productions

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Paramount Pictures and Participant Media

Jane

National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions

LA 92

Lightbox

Last Men in Aleppo

Larm Film

Long Strange Trip

Double E Pictures, AOMA Sunshine Films and Sikelia

One of Us

Loki Films

Strong Island

Yanceville Films and Louverture Films

Unrest

Shella Films and Little by Little Films

The Academy’s Documentary Branch determined the shortlist in a preliminary round of voting and now will select the nominees.

Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on January 23, and the ceremony is set for March 4 at the Dolby Theater.