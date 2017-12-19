Oscars: 341 Films Eligible For Best Picture Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that 341 feature films are eligible in its wide-open Best Picture Oscar race.
To be in the running for consideration, features must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by midnight, December 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days. Films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.
Features that receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release are not eligible for Academy Awards in any category.
Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, and the ceremony is set for March 4 at the Dolby Theater. ABC will broadcast the ceremony live.