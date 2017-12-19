Oscars: 341 Films Eligible For Best Picture Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that 341 feature films are eligible in its wide-open Best Picture Oscar race.

To be in the running for consideration, features must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by midnight, December 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days. Films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

Features that receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release are not eligible for Academy Awards in any category.