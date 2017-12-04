The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today said that 10 films have advanced in voting in the Animated Short Film category of the 90th Oscars. Sixty-three films had originally qualified in the category, won last year by Pixar’s Piper. Pixar is back in the race this year with Lou.

The Short Films and Feature Animation branch members will select five nominees ahead of the nominations to be unveiled January 23, 2018. The Oscars are March 4.

Here are the 10 finalists:

“Cradle,” Devon Manney, director (University of Southern California)

“Dear Basketball,” Glen Keane, director, and Kobe Bryant, writer (Glen Keane Productions)

“Fox and the Whale,” Robin Joseph, director (Robin Joseph)

“Garden Party,” Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon, directors (MOPA)

“In a Heartbeat,” Esteban Bravo and Beth David, directors (Ringling College of Art and Design)

“Life Smartphone,” Chenglin Xie, director (China Central Academy of Fine Arts)

“Lost Property Office,” Daniel Agdag, director, and Liz Kearney, producer (8th in Line)

“Lou,” Dave Mullins, director, and Dana Murray, producer (Pixar Animation Studios)

“Negative Space,” Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, directors (Ikki Films)

“Revolting Rhymes,” Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer, directors (Magic Light Pictures)