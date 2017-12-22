Oprah Winfrey has alerted fans to a financial scam hitting social media that uses her name and photo.

In a video posted on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, Winfrey says the imposters are asking for money for signing up for an OWN account on Instagram.

“It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud!,” Winfrey says. “Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me, or anyone else, for that matter. And, have a merry Christmas.”

OWN also issued a statement warning of the fraud scam. “Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey’s name are false,” the statement reads. “We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts.”