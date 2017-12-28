Jordan Peele’s Get Out has been named Best Picture by the Online Film Critics Society, which unveiled its annual awards today. Jordan Peele’s social horror pic, which has been scoring high marks among critics groups all awards season, also took the honor for Peele’s original screenplay.

A trio of Brits took other key wins: Christopher Nolan was named Best Director for Dunkirk, Gary Oldman is Best Actor for Darkest Hour, and Sally Hawkins won Best Actress for The Shape of Water.

Dunkirk, Call My By Your Name and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri joined Get Out with multiple wins from the OFCS, which last year picked eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Moonlight for its top honor.

Here’s the full list of this year’s winners:

Best Picture

Get Out

Best Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Best Documentary

Faces Places

Best Foreign Language Film

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Best Animated Feature

Coco

Best Editing

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Ensemble

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Breakout Star of the Year

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name