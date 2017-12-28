Jordan Peele’s Get Out has been named Best Picture by the Online Film Critics Society, which unveiled its annual awards today. Jordan Peele’s social horror pic, which has been scoring high marks among critics groups all awards season, also took the honor for Peele’s original screenplay.
A trio of Brits took other key wins: Christopher Nolan was named Best Director for Dunkirk, Gary Oldman is Best Actor for Darkest Hour, and Sally Hawkins won Best Actress for The Shape of Water.
Dunkirk, Call My By Your Name and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri joined Get Out with multiple wins from the OFCS, which last year picked eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Moonlight for its top honor.
Here’s the full list of this year’s winners:
Best Picture
Get Out
Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Original Screenplay
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Best Documentary
Faces Places
Best Foreign Language Film
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Best Animated Feature
Coco
Best Editing
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Best Ensemble
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Breakout Star of the Year
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name