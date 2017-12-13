UPDATED with details: Omarosa Manigault-Newman got shown the door at the White House because Chief of Staff John Kelly “was tired of it,” CNN contributor April Ryan told Wolf Blitzer Wednesday afternoon.

“He was tired of all the drama,” she specified.

“Omarosa is a mood changer for the President; she could get in his ear,” explained Ryan, who is American Urban Radio Network’s White House Correspondent & Washington Bureau Chief.

Kelly informed Omarosa she was out on Tuesday night, she added.

Ryan described Omarosa’s response to the news in terms familiar to avid readers of Celebrity Apprentice recaps. Yeasty stuff.

As described by Ryan, Kelly and Omarosa agreed she would leave her White House gig on January 20, as announced. But, Ryan told a mesmerized Blitzer, Dana Bash and Gloria Borger, the firing did not sit well with Omarosa who wanted to know if Trump had signed off on it. Informed he had, she nonetheless wanted to talk to Trump. Kelly did not think much of that idea.

So, as reported by Ryan, Omarosa tried to go see Trump in the White House residence anyway, because that’s our Omarosa. She got stopped by security, who alerted Kelly. Kelly, the former Secretary of Homeland Security and a Marine Corps general, told Secret Service to remove her. Omarosa was escorted off the property, Ryan said.

“Wow,” said Bash.

Having been escorted from the White House by Secret Service, Ryan said she can’t see Omarosa filling out her remaining weeks on the job. “It was very ugly,” Ryan said.

“This is not a place for things like that,” the White House press veteran rued, adding, “We have never seen anything like that. There is decorum.”

That was before Donald Trump moved in.

Previous: Omarosa Manigault-Newman is exiting Donald Trump’s reality TV show yet again.

Omarosa, who became the reality-TV world’s favorite villainess shortly after she met Trump on his NBC competition series The Apprentice way back in 2004, will officially leave the White House on January 20, 2018.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to White House pool report:

In response to questions about Omarosa Manigault Newman leaving the White House, a statement from Sarah Sanders is below:

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Omarosa, who served as the communications director for the Office of Public Liaison, had been reported to be one of the White House’s most effective Pot Stirrers. She is credited with bunching President Trump’s undies for whole days at a time. Among her many accomplishments in the White House, which NYT reports Trump has told his team to think of as the set of a daily reality TV show, Omarosa is credited with being the force behind the POTUS tweet that Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski “was bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Since April, Omarosa’s direct access the Oval Office had been somewhat curtailed, by then-new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

American Urban Radio Network’s White House Correspondent & Washington Bureau Chief April Ryan first got wind of the drama Tuesday night. Early Wednesday morning CNN contributor Ryan tweeted that “there was a lot of drama at the White House last night” adding, “I hear [Omarosa] was escorted out of the building and off campus.”

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

This is not the first firing for Omarosa from Trump! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Omarosa also made headlines for herself in August for her public outburst at the NABJ convention. She’s also credited with being an organizer of a Black History Month diversity meeting, at which Trump said nice things about Frederick Douglass, but it was unclear if Trump knew Douglass was no longer with us.

Last April, Politico reported the former Apprentice star brought members of her 39-person bridal party to the White House for an extended wedding photo shoot, during which her friends snapped photos throughout the West Wing. White House officials banned Omarosa from posting those photos online, citing security and ethical issues, the political website reported.