Warner Bros and Village Roadshow have dropped the first trailer for Ocean’s 8, the female-driven caper spinoff of Ocean’s Eleven. The proceedings begin similarly to that film which had George Clooney discussing his prison reform at a parole hearing. Here, we get Sandra Bullock pleading her case (see above).

Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, sister of Clooney’s Danny, who gathers a crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala. Gary Ross directs with Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Sarah Paulson also leading the cast.

The tagline: Every con has its pros.

Others joining the star-studded pic that has the potential to act as nice counterprogramming to this summer’s World Cup soccer tournament, include James Corden, Dakota Fanning and Olivia Munn. Cameos are expected from Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Anna Wintour, Matt Damon and Carl Reiner

Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh produces, and Ross wrote the script with Olivia Milch. Warner has set a June 8 domestic release.