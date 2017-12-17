It’s been a bizarre season for the National Football League. National anthem protests, attacks by President Donald Trump, owners calling players “inmates” – the season has been a parade of strange occurences that had nothing to do with the game.

It’s also been a season-long face-off between two sides with hardened positions – players who believe in the righteousness of their cause, and owners convinced that the protests are killing the business.

Here’s the thing – this week’s news may have topped it all.

Following on the heels of earlier complaints by Papa John’s pizza that the NFL protests were hurting sales comes Sanderson Farms, one of the country’s biggest poultry producers. This week, the NFL was blamed for a slump in chicken wing sales by their chief company executive.

Joe F. Sanderson Jr., the CEO, said after an earnings call that his vendors think chicken wings consumption is down because of the NFL anthem protests. The company’s shares fell 13 percent on that news.

Given Sanderson’s comments, it may be that this year’s Super Bowl week, typically the peak period for wings consumption, may be the true Super Bowl for the poultry’s business – a true “win or go home” situation as far as their yearly sales figures. In any event, the continued upset of advertisers and sponsors does not auger well for a league that is fueled by television.

Following that news, wrestling mogul Vince McMahon indicated he’s contemplating revival of the XFL, the television-driven league that lasted just one year at the turn of the century. Like a great wrestling villian, McMahon may sense weakness in his opponent, and is looking to exploit that weakness by scooping up disgruntled fans looking for an alternative.

Finally, topping the week was news that the NFL Network itself may be harboring sexual harassers. Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk along with fellow analysts Ike Taylor and Heath Evans wer suspended from duties while an investigation into allegations raised by a wardrobe stylist is conducted.

The NFL is admittedly an easy target at the moment. But as evidence piles up – slumping TV ratings (this week’s Thursday game hit a season low with a dog game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts) are just one proof of waning interest. Add in the cord-cutting and online alternatives eating into broadcasting rights, the lack of Millennial interest in three-hour football games, and youth football leagues vanishing because of injury concerns, and things are starting to look a tad grim.

Except for the chickens. They couldn’t be happier at the state of things.

Deadline’s report on this week’s anthem kneelers, fist-raisers and sitters: