In case there was any doubt about how the New York Times feels about Steven Spielberg’s The Post – not to mention the Washington Post – here’s a look at today’s NYT culture section. Just in time for the Paper of Record’s vaunted readership to make its New Year’s Weekend film-going resolutions, comes this full-page house ad for The Pentagon Papers: The Secret History of the Vietnam War. Adding a puckish thumb-in-the-eye to the competition, the promo is topped with a money quote – “The most significant leaks of classified material in American history.” – from, that’s right, the Washington Post.
They didn’t even have to add an exclamation point to the rave. Wherever they are, Ben Bradlee and Abe Rosenthal are clinking glasses over this one.