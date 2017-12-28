In case there was any doubt about how the New York Times feels about Steven Spielberg’s The Post – not to mention the Washington Post – here’s a look at today’s NYT culture section. Just in time for the Paper of Record’s vaunted readership to make its New Year’s Weekend film-going resolutions, comes this full-page house ad for The Pentagon Papers: The Secret History of the Vietnam War. Adding a puckish thumb-in-the-eye to the competition, the promo is topped with a money quote – “The most significant leaks of classified material in American history.” – from, that’s right, the Washington Post.

New York Times via Jeremy Gerard

They didn’t even have to add an exclamation point to the rave. Wherever they are, Ben Bradlee and Abe Rosenthal are clinking glasses over this one.