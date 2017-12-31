If you’re not near a television set, tonight’s Times Square ball drop will be online for the ninth year in a row, thanks to a production by the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

The commercial-free ball drop is part of an overall webcast production that features music from popster Andy Grammer and country music artist Lauren Alaina, plus interviews, dance performances, hourly countdowns, and other content. Grammer will sing John Lennon’s Imagine before midnight.

The Times Square action will be hosted for the sixth year by Allison Hagendorf, global head of rock at Spotify and a live announcer for the MTV Video Music and MTV Movie awards, joined by Jonathan Bennett, who hosts the webcast for the second year. The event kicks off at 6 PM ET with the ball raising.

Last year’s webcast was watched by more than 3.6 million unique viewers representing more than 200 countries. The show is streamed via TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2018 and TimesSquareBall.net