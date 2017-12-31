If you’re looking for ways to ring in the new year, there is definitely no shortage of celebration coverage on TV. From watching the iconic ball drop in New York’s Times Square to the traditional Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, here is a guide on what to watch to welcome 2018.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: This year’s annual telecast of the popular TV celebration to ring in the new year will feature Seacrest in Times Square, of course as well as the return of Jenny McCarthy who will be reporting from the crowded streets. Ciara will serve as the West Coast reporter from the Hollywood party while Lucy Hale will report from New Orleans.

The celebration will be jam-packed with performances. Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland will take the New York stage for special performances while Britney Spears will perform from the Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. On the West Coast, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, BTS, Fitz and The Tantrums, Khalid with Marshmello, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Portugal. The Man, and Hailee Steinfeld will take the stage.

Also taking the stage will be Mariah Carey, who is set to do a performance that will redeem her from last year’s performance which suffered a technical malfunction and, as a result was buzzworthy news the day after.

As reported by Deadline earlier this month,STX Entertainment and dick clark productions are bringing Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest to China. STX Entertainment has been selected as dcp’s exclusive partner for distribution in China. It will air live.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square: For the first time, the Family Feud host will head the festivities over at Fox starting at 8-10 PM and 11-12:30 PM PT ET, with tape delay to other time zones. Andra Day and Neil Diamond are slated to perform.

¡Feliz 2018! Making the move from Fox to Univision, Pitbull will host the network’s live New Year’s Eve Special. Univision will air highlights of Pitbull’s Worldwide New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31. The rapper will join Univision’s live coast-to-coast telecast featuring performances from top music and entertainment celebrities, as he performs global party anthems from his hometown, Miami, FL.

The live broadcast begins on New Year’s Eve at 9 PM ET and will feature musical numbers by Banda El Recodo, Bad Bunny, Bronco, Carlos Vives, Chiquis, Chyno, Ha*Ash, Karol G, Leslie Grace, Luis Coronel, Mau and Ricky, Olga Tañón and Sebastián Yatra from New York City, Disney California Adventure, Las Vegas, and San Antonio. The special also will be live on Facebook, as well as the network’s live streaming and on demand subscription service Univision Now.

New Year’s Eve Live With Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper: This year, Bravo king Andy Cohen will join Anderson Cooper as his co-host for CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast, replacing Kathy Griffin. Like the others, the telecast will take place live in Times Square starting at 8 PM ET.

The official Times Square 2018 webcast: The ninth annual live webcast will feature special guest Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement and performances by pop singer Andy Grammer and country singer Lauren Alaina. Global Head of Rock at Spotify Allison Hagendorf and Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett will host the commercial-free webcast.

The livestream begins at 6 PM ET on Dec. 31, 2017 and end at 12:15 AM on Jan. 1, 2018 ET. The show will be streamed live on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream. com/2018 and TimesSquareBall.net.