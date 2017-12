Netflix CEO Reed Hastings received a stock option grant worth $28.7 million for the coming year, according to documents filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hastings will bring in an annual salary of $700,000 in 2018.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos will earn $12 million in 2018, and receive options valued at nearly $14.3 million.

The compensation comes at a time when Netflix is growing aggressively in international markets, and has changed the media landscape in the U.S.