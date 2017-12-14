Refresh for updates… The vote is in: The FCC has repealed the Obama-era net neutrality rules, which Republican Chairman Ajit Pai prefers we call his “Restore Internet Freedom Order.” Predictably, Hollywood, the broader entertainment industry and many Democratic politicians aren’t happy about today’s 3-2 party-line vote by the FCC, and many are posting their gripes on social media while some are supporting the “reclassification of the Internet.” Here is a sampling:

We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 14, 2017

Writers Guild of America West:

“That FCC Chairman Pai secured the necessary votes today to completely gut the Commission’s open Internet rules is no surprise, but his gift to the ISPs will be challenged in court. The Chairman’s position is not based on what’s best for our nation. In his view the future of the Internet should be decided by a few powerful gatekeepers whose monopoly control over Internet access allows them to decide what content reaches viewers. The WGAW is ready once again to join with its coalition partners and take legal action to protect the open Internet.”

EVERYONE should care about this! It benefits no one unless you’re a faceless, mega corporation. NOBODY is asking for it. https://t.co/d2fBjPe7mX — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 14, 2017

Jean Prewitt, President & CEO, Independent Film and Television Alliance

“Today’s 3-2 decision by the FCC to repeal the critical ‘net neutrality’ safeguards established by the 2015 Open Internet Order is a significant setback for the independent sector of the film and television industry and the consumers which we serve. Without the protection of a clear and enforceable legal framework, the internet as a commercially viable means of content distribution for independents is seriously compromised: there is now no restraint on the major service providers to prevent their favoring self-owned or affiliated content, services and applications, and thus preventing diverse and independent offerings from reaching consumers on equal terms and conditions.”

Yaël Ossowski, deputy director of the Consumer Choice Center:

“Today’s reclassification of the Internet by the FCC as a Title I information service will bring us back to the President Bill Clinton-era Internet “soft touch” rules which generated so much innovation and creativity online in the past 2 decades. Consumers will be better off, as companies will be able to invest more to serve the best products at the most reasonable prices. …The best thing for American consumers is for a more transparent, open Internet, free from governmental oversight and control like in so many oppressive countries throughout the world. The FCC made the right decision.”

This is the end of the internet as we know it. In Congress and in the courts we must fight back. #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/ExKx7LFZwj — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 14, 2017

The @FCC just repealed #NetNeutrality rules in a party-line vote, handing a big win to multi-billion-dollar broadband companies. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 14, 2017

Leaked image of Ajit Pai after the #NetNeutrality vote. pic.twitter.com/QO5KGMycUh — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) December 14, 2017

Welcome to crumbling America. Another day, another horrible decision. #NetNeutrality — Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo) December 14, 2017

2014: How is this app free?

2015: How is this app free?

2016: How is this app free?

2017: How is this app free?

2018: How is this a–(Your Twitter character balance is $0.00, please deposit more bitcoin to complete this tweet)#NetNeutrality — Grayson Hunter Goss (@GraysonHunterG) December 14, 2017

"The FCC is handing the keys to the internet to a handful of multi-billion corporations." -Commissioner Clybourn #NetNeutrality #SAVENETNEUTRALITY #TrumpBrokeTheInternet #AjitBrokeTheInternet — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 14, 2017

This is how we gotta tweet now cause of #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/AfBlaHHWZM — All Def Digital (@AllDefDigital) December 14, 2017

The dismantling of #NetNeutrality isn't ALL BAD. I've listed several of the positives below: 1. Without Net Neutrality people can -*-* [Access the rest of this tweet by upgrading your account with the 'James Willems Jokes Pass' for only $10.99/month!] -*-* — James Willems (@JamesWillems) December 14, 2017

Dirk Morris, Untangle Founder & Chief Product Officer

“We were greatly disappointed by today’s assault on a free and open internet. This is a sad day for consumers who already had their internet browsing data for sale. The FCC has now opened the door for companies to block, throttle and charge for content––opening the door to censorship and the creation of internet dead zones for those not able pay for service.”

: