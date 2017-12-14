Brad Kern, executive producer/showrunner of NCIS: New Orleans, has been the subject of two Human Resources investigations by CBS TV Studios while working on the studio’s popular CBS crime procedural, sources said. Both reportedly were triggered by complaints from co-workers about a hostile work environment on the show.

I hear that following the second investigation, Kern was assigned to and underwent six months of sensitivity training/counseling, which he completed in February. There have been no new official complaints filed against him since.

“We were aware of these allegations when they took place in 2016, and took them very seriously,” CBS TV Studios said in a statement to Deadline today. “Both complaints were acted upon immediately with investigations and subsequent disciplinary action. While we were not able to corroborate all of the allegations, we took this action to address behavior and management style, and have received no further complaints since this was implemented.”

Known for his sometimes abrasive behavior that I hear has led to at least one staff departure, Kern’s name began coming up recently in the context of the crackdown on sexual harassment in Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Two high-profile showrunners, Andrew Kreisberg (The Flash, Supergirl) and Mark Schwahn, have been ousted following brief investigations into sexual harassment accusations by the studios they work for.

Kern is one of the top showrunners on CBS Studios’ roster. Before joining NCIS: New Orleans midway through its second season two years ago, he ran the Beauty and the Beast remake for the CW, Charmed and New York Undercover. He also has worked on Human Target, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The Adventures of Brisco County Jr., Hill Street Blues and Remington Steele, where his career began. He has written and/or produced more than 400 hours of television.