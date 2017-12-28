NBC’s The Wall (1.0 demo rating, 5.49 million total viewers) was the broadcast networks’ only original series Wednesday night, topping primetime in the demo and in total viewers. The reality series grew by 11% in the demo and about 1M viewers, relative to its most recent broadcast in the slot November 22.

NBC followed The Wall with a repeat of Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (0.7, 4.43M), which took total viewers and the 25-54 demo in its 9-11 PM time slot, and tied Fox’s bowl game broadcast in the 18-49 age bracket. The TV movie climbed by 421K viewers and dipped by a tenth in the demo rating compared to its previous run on Friday, December 23, 2016.

Fox’s Foster Farm Bowl (0.7, 2.93M), pitting Purdue and Arizona, followed a half-hour pregame show at 8 PM (0.5 2.04M). Fox was competitive with the game, though fast-affiliate ratings are subject to adjustment in final nationals. But, in metered markets, it was in line with year-ago results.

ABC’s repeat lineup included The Goldbergs (0.8, 3.53M), Speechless (0.6, 2.69M), Modern Family (0.7, 2.94M), American Housewife (0.6, 2.66M) and Match Game (0.5, 2.64M).

CW ran a video-game special, EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge (0.2, 670K), followed by Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 974K), with results more or less in line with the net’s numbers this week.

NBC (0.8, 4.782M) took the night in both metrics, followed by Fox (0.7, 2.779M) in the demo, but CBS (0.5, 4.668M) in overall audience. ABC (0.6, 2.850M) bested CBS in the demo and Fox in total viewers. CW clocked a 0.3 and 822K viewers.