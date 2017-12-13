NBC has put in development comedy Family’s Family, from Black-ish co-executive producer Kenny Smith, David Janollari and Universal TV, where David Janollari Entertainment is based.

Written by Smith and inspired by his own life, Family’s Family centers on brothers-in-law Brandon Turner, an African-American liberal, non-sports obsessed, believe-what-you-want-to-believe kind of guy, and Tom McQuillan, a white conservative, hockey-loving, Mass-every-Sunday kind of guy. Family’s Family is a comedy about having to find common ground with people who marry into your family.

WBTV

Smith executive produces with Janollari via his David Janollari Entertainment.

The project reunites Smith and Janollari who worked together on the UPN comedy One On One. Janollari executive produced the sitcom through Greenblatt Janollari Studios. It helped establish Smith, giving him his second series writing job. Smith, currently co-executive producer on NBC/Uni TV’s Marlon, previously served as a co-executive producer and director on Black-ish, and an executive producer and director on hit comedy series, The Game.

In addition to Family’s Family, Janollari has procedural Bad Medicine in the works at NBC for next season.

