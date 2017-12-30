NBC’s repeat was Friday night’s most popular program on a slow Friday night kicking off New Year’s weekend. The 9-11 PM newsmag broadcast won both metrics, with a 0.9 demo rating and 5.01M total viewers.

Among the programs Dateline outrated for the night, an original CBS newsmag 48 Hours (0.6, 4.77M) at 8 PM. ABC’s Shark Tank redux (0.7, 4.04M) took the 8 PM hour, also besting the first hour of Fox’s 8-10 PM Hell’s Kitchen encore (05, 1.78M), and the first hour of CW’s 8-10 PM iHeartRadio Music Festival (0.2, 760K).

ABC switched to In an Instant (0.6, 3.75M) for 9-11 PM, while CBS followed its newsmag with repeats of MacGyver (0.5, 4.11M), then Blue Bloods (0.4, 4.37M).

Dateline-driven NBC (0.8, 4.44M) took prime in both metrics, followed closely by ABC (0.7, 3.84M) in the demo, and CBS (0.5, 4.42M) in total viewers. Fox (0.5, 1.78M) paced CBS in demo; followed by CW (0.2, 758K).