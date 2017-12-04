Special Counsel Robert Meuller’s team says former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a Russian pal were ghost-writing an editorial about Manafort’s work for Ukraine. The pal is known to have ties to a Russian intelligence service. The editorial penning violates terms of his bail, Mueller’s camp argues.

Little more than a month ago, Manafort was charged with multiple federal crimes relating to work he did for the pro-Russian former president of Ukraine.

Manafort was granted bail, ending his house arrest — but one of the conditions is that he not make statements to the media or in a public setting.

Mueller isn’t asking that Manafort be sent to the hoosegow. But his team has asked the court to ixnay Manafort’s motion to modify terms of his release or ask him to post more of his assets and be required to wear a GPS monitor.