Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski got to announce that yet another contributor’s status has been change in the wake of a sexual harassment allegation. This time it’s former Tennessee Rep. Harold Ford Jr., who has agreed with the network that he will not appear on its air pending the network’s looking into the situation.

Brzezinski announced the development on Friday.

Ford was let go from Morgan Stanley this week, after the allegations were brought to its attention.

“He has been terminated for conduct inconsistent with our values and in violation of our policies,” a spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley said in a statement, as first reported by HuffPost.

The web site did not identify the woman by name or occupation. But, in his statement of denial, Ford said she is a reporter:

This simply did not happen. I have never forcibly grabbed any woman or man in my life. Having drinks and dinner for work is part of my job and all of my outreach with the reporter making these false allegations was professional and at the direction of my firm for business purposes. I support and have tremendous respect for the brave women now speaking out in this important national dialogue. False claims like this undermine the real silence breakers. I will now be bringing legal actions against the reporter who has made these false claims about me as well as Morgan Stanley for improper termination.

Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as managing director; he served as a Dem Congressman from 1997 to 2007.

Less than two months earlier, MSNBC announced it had suspended contributor Mark Halperin over allegations he sexually harassed multiple women during his tenure at ABC News. The relationship was severed days later, with Halperin also losing gigs with Showtime and HBO, as well as a book deal.

More recently, MSNBC-parent NBC News jettisoned Today show star Matt Lauer over an allegation of harassment, with NBC News chief Andy Lack saying in a statement there was reason to believe more allegations were coming.