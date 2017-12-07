Here’s one exhibition chain that MoviePass is actually working for: Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill.

The exhibitor aka SMG saw upticks in its off-peak attendance, as well as with smaller films, which they claim is due to their strategic relationship with MoviePass, the movie ticket subscription service which for the price of $8/month gets a moviegoers unlimited movie tickets.

SMG and MoviePass partnered up last year, seeing a perfect marriage between subscription ticketing and the dine-in cinema concept.

Studio Movie Grill

“On the anniversary of that partnership, SMG is delighted to announce that it will finish the year with both positive comp store attendance and sales. The company considers its success to have been bolstered by its partnership with and early adoption of MoviePass, coupled with the growth of the in-theater dining concept and service model,” reads the joint release sent out by SMG and MoviePass.

“MoviePass has enhanced our ability to open hearts and minds by providing a no risk vehicle for movie goers to sample movies they might not otherwise see. SMG was amazed to learn that in some cases, as with Lady Bird, MoviePass generated a double digit % of total attendance. We are in the business of creating the habit of movie going and we are excited to be an early adopter of MoviePass,” said Brian Schultz, Founder/CEO, Studio Movie Grill.

Both MoviePass and SMG claim that due to the subscription ticket model, a monthly even weekly habit was created on the price point offered. This has yielded SMG theater attendance to increase month over month, the exact figures which were not reported in the release.

“The MoviePass subscription-based model can be an integral part of the future of the exhibition business and we are excited to have been the leader in implementing the model in our theaters,” stated Ted Croft, CFO, Studio Movie Grill. “As a conscious business, it is important for SMG to be focused on being actively involved as a partner in innovative steps towards enhancing the future of movie going and to supporting our stakeholders.”