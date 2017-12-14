Morgan Spurlock co-founded New York-based production company Warrior Poets with Jeremy Chilnick in 2004. He’s now stepping down from the company, hours after he penned a confessional essay in which he revealed that a woman he slept with in college “believed she was raped” and that he now sees himself as “part of the problem.”

Warrior Poets released the statement below to Deadline, signed by Chilnick and Matthew Galkin, who is listed as a partner of the company along with Spurlock.

On behalf of Warrior Poets, we as partners have always supported our company and its endeavors. As of today, Morgan Spurlock will be stepping down effective immediately. We will continue to lead the company as equal partners, producing, distributing & creating from our independent production company. Respectfully,

Co-Founder & Partner Jeremy Chilnick

and Partner Matthew Galkin

Spurlock received an Oscar nomination for his 2004 fast food exposé Super Size Me, and wrote, directed and executive produced the 2017 sequel Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, which took the People’s Choice Award at the recent Toronto Film Festival. He also recently announced Warrior Poets was teaming with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment on a documentary series on James’ effort to launch a new public school dedicated to helping at risk children in Akron, Ohio.