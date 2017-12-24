Just in time for Christmas Eve, Netflix took to Facebook for a special video regarding their breakout crime drama Mindhunter. The video gave us a “live” look at Ed Kemper’s Christmas dinner from the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

The video features Kemper (Cameron Britton) snacking on an egg salad sandwich in silence for his Christmas dinner while at the California Medical Facility. Nothing much happens, but his silence gives us enough eerie holiday vibes — with a faint amount of irreverent humor. The fact that Britton has an uncanny resemblance to the real-life Kemper makes it even more unsettling.

Mindhunter is based on the true story of FBI agents who met with serial killers in order to catch similar criminals. The character of Ed Kemper is based on the real-life “Co-Ed Killer” who, to this day, is still in state prison at the California Medical Facility.

The series, which is executive produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron and stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, was recently picked up for a second season.