EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Netflix has acquired Mimi From Rio, an inventive sci-fi spec script written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. Pic is a sci-fi thriller set in the near future that tracks two brothers from the Favelas of Rio who are tasked with transporting the world’s first wholly sentient android, with shades of Ex Machina and Children of Men.

Bryan Unkeless (I,Tonya) is producing through Clubhouse Pictures alongside Scott Free’s Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss. Racheline Benveniste will oversee for Netflix.

The scribes most recently set up Ruin, a post WWII revenge thriller for MadRiver Pictures, with Gal Gadot set to star and Justin Kurzel to direct.

The scribes are repped by UTA, LBI, and Morris Yorn.