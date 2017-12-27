EXCLUSIVE: Madtown, the drama thriller toplined by This Is Us star Mila Ventimiglia, has been acquired by SP Releasing. The deal for U.S. rights means the pic written and directed by Charles C. Moore will get a January 5 limited release in theaters and on-demand via SP’s output deal with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

SP Releasing

The pic centers on Briggs (Ventimiglia), a troubled young man who flashes back to the demons of his past when his sister is released from her 20-year prison sentence for the murder of their parents. Briggs must confront his estranged sister and deal with the past, while fighting to protect his future and the new life he has rebuilt for himself.

Rachel Melvin, John Billingsley, Bonita Friedericy and Amanda Aday co-star.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Tiffany Boyle and Katherine Imp at Ramo Law.