After what was described as a phenomenal test screening, Lionsgate’s adult comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon is moving from July 6 to August 3. In addition, Pantelion’s Spanish-language romantic comedy La Boda de Valentina will receive a moderate release February 9.

That late period of the summer has been a prime area for such R-rated comedy fare as Bad Moms, Girls Trip, Trainwreck, Sausage Party and We’re the Millers, not to mention there’s breathing room away from the big tentpoles of the summer — as in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp. In late August this year, Lionsgate turned a 3.5 multiple off the R-rated action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

On its new date, The Spy Who Dumped Me will compete against 20th Century Fox’s The Predator, Disney’s untitled Christopher Robin movie and Sony’s The Equalizer 2.

Director Susanna Fogel and David Iserson co-wrote The Spy Who Dumped Me, which revolves around a pair of friends who embark on an espionage adventure after one of them finds out her ex is a spy.

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, which was scheduled on August 3, now has moved off that date for an unspecified date in the fall.

La Boda de Valentina, which stars Omar Chaparro, Marimar Vega and Ryan Carnes, was directed by Marco Polo Constandse. The story follows Valentina (Vega), who seemingly has the perfect life in New York, with a perfect job and a perfect boyfriend, Jason Tate (Carnes) — far, far away from her scandalous political family in Mexico. When Jason proposes to her and wants to go to home to meet the family she has been keeping a secret, her two worlds clash. Adding to the chaos, her family brings her ex, Angel, (Chaparro) into the picture and convinces Valentina to go along with a sham marriage to him in an effort to stop further negative press as her father runs for re-election. In the end, Valentina must choose where her heart belongs.