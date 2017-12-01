Remember The Others, that spooky haunted house story with the kids who can’t stand the light of day? Well, Bella Thorne’s Midnight Sun character Katie Price has the same deal, and she’s no ghost.

In this first trailer for director Scott Speer’s upcoming tearjerker, Thorne’s Katie, a 17-year-old girl with a rare genetic condition that keeps her housebound during daylight, finally meets the boy of her dreams (played by Patrick Schwarzenegger). Will her vampire hours come between them? Will dad (Rob Riggle) approve? Will Taylor Swift get a shout-out?

Written by Eric Kirsten, the romantic drama is produced by John Rickard, Zack Schiller and Jen Gatien. Open Road releases Midnight Sun to theaters March 23, 2018.

Take a look at the trailer above. And here’s the poster: