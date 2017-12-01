UPDATED with reports from inside courthouse: Press reports from inside the courthouse says President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to one count from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office. Flynn pleaded guilty of making four false statements: two having to do with conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. at the time, and and two about his conversations with Russians related to a UN Security resolution about Israel.

The felony was committed on January 24 of this year, just after Trump’s inauguration. Flynn was serving as national security adviser then, briefing Trump every morning about international matters. A couple days later, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned the White House Flynn could be a national security risk because he was open to being blackmailed by the Russians. A couple week after that, according to former FBI Director James Comey, Trump asked him to back off his probe into Flynn.

Previous: Reporters began screaming questions at ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn on Friday morning as he arrived at a federal courthouse in Washington D.C., where he is expected to plead guilty to one count of lying to the FBI. TV news operations jumped about 90 minutes earlier, when word broke Special Counsel Robert Mueller had formally charged Flynn with one count of lying twice to the bureau. Flynn did not respond to the hail of question from reporters camped outside the courthouse, kept his head down, and moved quickly from his car to the door and into the building.

Mueller’s office announced that a plea hearing had been set for 10:30 AM; legal docs show Flynn is charged with one count of making a false statement to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S.

No immediate official reax from the White House, and President Donald Trump has not yet tweeted about Friday morning’s development. But the spinning was immediate. CNN’s chief political analyst Gloria Borger reported a “source close to the President” told her, “Everyone lies in Washington.”

Another source, described as a White House advisor on Flynn, told the cable news network this development was expected and that it was no surprise if Flynn lied to FBI, his having been fired for “poor judgement” in lying to Veep Mike Pence.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General who was the 18th director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was a member of Trump’s inner circle during his campaign and the transition. Flynn was Trump’s chief foreign policy adviser during the campaign, and spoke at the GOP convention during which he famously led the crowd in “Lock Her Up” chants, in re Hillary Clinton. During the transition, Flynn ran security briefings, and very briefly served as national security adviser, “resigning” that position after just three weeks and three days, amid controversy over his work as a foreign agent. By way of explaining Flynn’s hasty exit, Trump called him a “wonderful man” who had been “treated very, very unfairly by the…fake news.”

Mueller has been investigating if members of Trump’s team helped Russia meddle in the 2016 presidential race, and Flynn’s been in headlines this week after his legal team reportedly broke off its pact with White House to share info on Mueller’s probe. Political pundits suggested that meant Flynn’s camp had brokered a plea deal.

In March, Flynn’s attorney said his client wanted to talk, in exchange for immunity, saying, “General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit.” Trump had responded, via Twitter, that “Michael Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!”

In addition to being probed by the FBI, Flynn’s ties to Russia were among the things being investigated both by the House and Senate intel committees as they too looked into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential race. Trump’s tweet notwithstanding, they are bipartisan committees headed by Republicans.

More to come…