Shortly after Time magazine named “The Silence Breakers” of the #MeToo movement its Person Of The Year, NBC News’s Megyn Kelly, who is among those interviewed for the feature, devoted the bulk of her program to conversation about sexual misconduct and the MeToo movement.

She opened Megyn Kellly Today talking to Alyssa Milano who, in the wake of all of the allegations surfacing in Hollywood, started #MeToo on to put a spotlight on the issue, and Tarana Burke, the activist who launched the “Me Too” movement more than a decade ago with metoo.support – a website that supported and amplified the voices of survivors of sexual abuse, assault, and exploitation.

Milano called today’s announcement “really sad for me just to know so many women hurt from this pain, but I’m also hopeful.” Burke acknowledged the “watershed moment indeed,” but warned against too much celebrating, saying, “we have a lot of work to do.”

Best line of Kelly’s broadcast by far goes to Burke. When another panelist brought out later said men say they don’t know what the lines are any more and “We don’t know what is okay,” Burke shot back, “Men don’t have to be trained to not to touch another man’s penis when they go into a meeting.”

Another headline moment:

.@megynkelly -“If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of sexual assault…can I ask you to stand?” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/Oc5dOJVb94 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) December 6, 2017

Watch Burke deliver the best line of the discussion here: